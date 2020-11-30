WATCH: Full highlights from Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to Patriots

It was a disappointing ending on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals as they fell 20-17 to the New England Patriots in Week 12.

There were big plays for both teams. The Cardinals had three sacks and two interceptions on defense. Kenyan Drake scored two touchdowns.

The Patriots had big plays as well.

Check out all the highlights from the game in the above video.

Takeaways in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Patriots

