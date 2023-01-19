WATCH: Full highlights from Bucs’ wild-card loss to Cowboys

It was supposed to be an opportunity to prove that the regular season didn’t matter, now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had made it to the playoffs.

Instead, it was more of the same from the Bucs, who lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs Monday night, in front of their own home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

If you want to see what exactly went wrong, feel free to watch the video above.

What changes do the Bucs have to make this offseason?

