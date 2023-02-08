WATCH: Full highlights of Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win vs. Chiefs

It’s been two years to the day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, winning their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Tampa Bay’s 31-9 blowout victory capped off an eight-game winning streak that included three straight road playoff wins, and the Bucs became the first team to ever play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Celebrate the anniversary by watching the video above, and relive all the highlights from that magical night in Tampa.

More Super Bowl LV!

