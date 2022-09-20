WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 41-7 win over the Titans

The Buffalo Bills were far too much for the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

The home Bills treated folks to a 41-7 beatdown of the Titans. Leading the way was a domination by receiver Stefon Diggs, who scored three times.

Defensively, Buffalo completely shut down the Titans’ rushing attack led by Derrick Henry.

Miss any of the prime-time football action? Check out the full highlights of the game in the YouTube player above.

