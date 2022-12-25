WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears

It’s been a crazy holiday season for the Bills and Western New York.

Weather conditions have caused travel bans and altered plans for the team and area alike. In the midst of that madness, it might have been tough to watch the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears.

The victory clinched the AFC East title, so you’ll want to catch all the action… or see it once more.

See the attached YouTube clip above for all the highlights from Week 16.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire