WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 35-23 win over the Patriots

It was an emotionally-charged contest between the Bills (13-3) and Patriots (8-9) to conclude the 2022 NFL regular season.

In the end, the Bills took the 35-23 win, but the highlights are considered must see.

The Bills started the game on fire and Nyheim Hines returned the opening kick for a score. Then the contest continued with huge plays from players on all three phases of the team.

All of which were inspired by Damar Hamlin’s recovery.

In case you missed any of the action or understandably want to live it again, see the attached YouTube player above.

