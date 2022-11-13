WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings

The Bills (6-3) lost an absolute thriller to the Vikings (8-1) in Week 10.

It was a crazy finish where the Bills got back into it… only for the Vikings to pull the curtain out from underneath them in the end. The final score ended up being 33-30 in overtime.

For all the highlights from what some are calling the “game of the year” in the NFL, see the attached YouTube clip above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire