WATCH: Full highlights from the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Dolphins

It took every second required, but the Bills snatched victory and a playoff berth from the jaws of defeat in Week 15 against the Dolphins.

In the 32-29 final, the Bills lulled their way through the second half. But Josh Allen rallied the troops and Tyler Bass kicked for the victory.

