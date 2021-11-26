WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 31-6 Thanksgiving win over the Saints

The Buffalo Bills had a huge win on Thanksgiving. Thursday saw a Buffalo win over the New Orleans Saints, 31-6.

The Bills (7-4) and Saints (5-6) rounded out the holiday festivities.

There were two NFL games prior to kickoff, and perhaps because of that, some folks in Buffalo might’ve missed a play or two.

Such as some of quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown passes to tight end Dawson Knox. Or even an interception by safety Jordan Poyer late.

The game did end after 11 p.m., after all.

If you’re among such folks, or if you’d just like to re-live the excitement quickly again, check out the full highlights below:

