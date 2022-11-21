WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 31-23 win over the Browns

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills (7-3) had an up-and-down game against the Browns (3-7) in Week 11.

Rather, a down-then-up day.

The Bills started slow on both sides of the ball and trailed early. Then they turned things around and eventually took a 31-23 win.

For the entire story, see the attached clip above for the full highlight reel of the game that was.

Related

Bills Mafia (legitimately) helped their team snap losing streak in Detroit

Instant analysis: Bills conquer Browns in 'Battle of Lake Erie' after slow start

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories