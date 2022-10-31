WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Packers

The Bills took care of business against the Packers.

It wasn’t the best day we’ve seen from the Bills’ offense. Even quarterback Josh Allen had his lulls. But the most important part was the final score, and that read 27-17.

For anyone who missed any of the prime-time football highlights, see the attached YouTube video above for the full highlight package from the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire