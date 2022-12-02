WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills didn’t blow away the New England Patriots on the scoreboard in Week 13–but they certainly handled their business.

The Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the Patriots (6-6). Thanks to a late score, things appeared closer–But make no mistake, Buffalo held New England at arm’s length through it en route to the victory.

In case you missed any of the highlights from the Thursday action, see the attached YouTube player above.

Related

Instant analysis: Bills make easy work of Patriots in Week 13 victory Bills' David Quessenberry questionable to return vs. Patriots Bills' Josh Allen pulls off incredible score vs. Patriots (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire