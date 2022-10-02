WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 23-20 comeback win vs. Ravens

The Bills pulled off an improbable comeback against the Ravens in Week 4.

Down 20-3, the Bills scored just before halftime to cut into the lead. From there, it was all Bills in the second half as Josh Allen outdueled Lamar Jackson’s squad for the 23-20 victory.

If you missed any of the action, see the attached video above for the full highlights from the win.

