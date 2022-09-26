WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 21-19 loss vs. the Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, beaten and exhausted from the heat, lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The final score was a 21-19 contest.
The Bills entered the game without a few key pieces due to ailments, namely on their defense. The injury bug only got worse.
Meanwhile, those that did finish the game healthy missed some opportunities.
Miss any of the action? Check out the full highlights of the game in the YouTube player above.
