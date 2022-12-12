WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 20-12 win over the Jets

The Bills (10-3) secured a 20-12 win over the Jets (7-6) in Week 14. That’s the positive.

However, it was a sloppy Orchard Park afternoon and we don’t just mean the weather. The mix of snow and rain didn’t help, but the offenses struggled against the forecast and two good defensive units in the contest.

But there were a couple of flipping sights to worth seeing.

For the full highlights from the Bills’ win, see the attached video above.

Related

Instant analysis: Bills best Jets in Week 14 grudge match Bills rule Ryan Bates questionable to return with injury NFL Network roundtable: Von Miller was 'luxury' not 'necessity' for Bills (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire