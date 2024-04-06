Watch the full Blackhawks vs. Stars animated broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks hosted the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast for their contest against the Stars on Saturday.

There were a lot of fun moments from the telecast, which aired on the NBC Sports Chicago PLUS channel. From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated hosting, it was a fun, family-friendly broadcast.

If you missed the full broadcast, you can watch it here:

Here are the best moments from the telecast. First, here's Vosters explaining how the technology works behind converting a live, traditional broadcast into an animated one.

Tracking technology embedded in the players' sweaters and in the puck will bring today's game to life in an animated format! 🤯



Tune in NOW on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS! pic.twitter.com/tTwxFPHGD7 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

It wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem. Here's the animated version of the anthem.

Cartoon anthem goes crazy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3XFJIEMiA3 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

Now, the goals. The Blackhawks scored three goals against the Stars. Bedard scored the first one on Saturday; here's cartoon Bedsy lighting the lamp and getting a popcorn celebration, along with the rest of the goals.

