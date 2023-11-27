How to watch Fulham vs Wolves: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Fulham welcome Wolves to Craven Cottage tonight in the Premier League’s Monday Night Football.

Though Marco Silva’s side haven’t yet looked as if they will hit the heights of last season, they are someway clear of a relegation battle as things stand.

Still, after losing their last two, Fulham could do with a win against a team battling for the same kind of League positions.

Winning these kind of home games feels absolutely crucial to maintaining enough distance between Fulham and the treacherous waters below, albeit Wolves have proven to be a very difficult team to beat.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Fulham vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.