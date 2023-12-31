How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal must beat Fulham today to seal their status as Premier League leaders at the end of 2023.

A humbling home defeat by West Ham last time out threatened to derail the Gunners' second title challenge in as many years, particularly with Manchester City and Aston Villa leapfrogging them on Saturday.

Liverpool can still snatch back first place on New Year's Day at home to Newcastle but this afternoon's clash can secure Arsenal a potentially temporary lead to turn up the pressure.

Fulham, meanwhile, have failed to score in three consecutive league defeats while conceding eight goals.

With a big month of cup games coming up, the Cottagers could do with a result in west London to keep them clear of any relegation worries.

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: Today's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.