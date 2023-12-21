Watch: FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks following Thursday Orange Bowl practice.
Watch: FSU football head coach Mike Norvell speaks to media following practice.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Which lineup stalwarts should be temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has kept the Bengals' playoff hopes alive.
Arthur Smith's Theater of Pain has frustrated fantasy managers time and again this season. Can you trust any Falcons in Week 16?
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
Sanders didn't specify what role Sapp would have with the team.
Here's what makes Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense so dangerous — and what the Ravens' elite defense might do to counter. Also, can Lamar Jackson maximize his team's concepts and avoid turnovers?
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.