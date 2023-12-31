Watch: FSU head coach Mike Norvell opening statement for Orange Bowl press conference
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.