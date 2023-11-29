WATCH: FSU football wide receiver Johnny Wilson speaks to media ahead of ACC Championship
Florida State football wide receiver Johnny Wilson speaks to media after practice on Nov. 29, 2023.
Florida State football wide receiver Johnny Wilson speaks to media after practice on Nov. 29, 2023.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straight forward. This year might be chaos.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
CJ McCollum has been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
DeSean Jackson's role in the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands' game against the Giants in 2010 has made him immortal.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
Trevor Moore has been delivering in fantasy hockey — so it's the perfect time to seek a trade.
Donald will be the first repeat European captain since Bernard Gallacher led three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
Perris Jones was injured on Nov. 9 after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in him being carted off.
Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
Bray is a former Oregon State LB and has run the defense since 2021.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Renee Miller examines seven backup quarterbacks to determine if their play makes their respective skill players starts or sits in fantasy.