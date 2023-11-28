Watch: FSU football practice highlights from Nov. 28 ahead of ACC Championship Game
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
