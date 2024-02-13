WATCH: FSU football newcomer WR Camdon Frier speaks to media
Florida State football freshman Camdon Frier speaks to media on Feb. 13, 2024.
Florida State football freshman Camdon Frier speaks to media on Feb. 13, 2024.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions (again) and the NFL offseason is in full swing. No better time for a fantasy football mock draft!
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced them to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Football isn’t the centerpiece of the Super Bowl, it’s one of a hundred possible stops on the week’s itinerary.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Hsu has dealt with plenty of love and loss. Through it all, she wants to be defined not by the tragedies she's endured, but by the game she loves.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
Foster has been UCLA's running backs coach for the past seven seasons.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
'I'm just sick of it': Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, other pros have had enough of the unruly Phoenix gallery.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
More like Wasted Management.