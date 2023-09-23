WATCH: FSU football head coach Mike Norvell opening statement following win over Clemson
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell's opening statement following the Seminoles' 31-24 win over Clemson on Sep. 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
