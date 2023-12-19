Watch: FSU football defensive lineman Darrell Jackson talks about returning to field
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
If your team is bad at QB, be angry it didn't pursue Lamar Jackson.
Week 16 offers a pair of scintillating top 10 matchups.
Rodgers also said he doesn't think 2024 will be his last season in the NFL.
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Drew Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a game-winning touchdown late on Monday night in Seattle.
A fantasy football title is just a few victories away. Andy Behrens is here to help put you in position to win it all with his priority pickups.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.