Watch: FSU coach Mike Norvell’s speech after Orange Bowl defeat

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell made an emotional speech after the Seminoles lost 63-3 in the Orange Bowl to the Georgia Bulldogs. Florida State had many opt outs for the Orange Bowl after completing an undefeated season and winning the ACC championship. The Seminoles were understandably down on themselves a little bit after becoming the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoff.

Georgia’s dominant performance in the Orange Bowl showed how broken the bowl system is. The Bulldogs showed how deep their team is in an impressive victory.

Here’s Mike Norvell’s intense speech in the moments following Florida State’s ugly Orange Bowl defeat.

Mike Norvell delivers one hell of a speech after Orange Bowl loss to Georgia 🎥 via @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/uablGnO3Ng — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 2, 2024

Florida State achieved a lot in 2023 and should not be exclusively judged for their final game of the season. Georgia deserves credit for coming out to play in a bowl game that far too many folks tab as meaningless.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire