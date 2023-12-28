How to watch Friday’s UNC-Charleston Southern basketball game

The UNC basketball program will open its doors for the final time in the 2023 calendar year as they host Charleston Southern.

UNC had a monstrous schedule to start the season, already playing Villanova, Tennessee, UConn, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It will be a nice pace of change for the Tar Heels as they welcome the 4-8 Buccaneers into Dean Smith Center as their last non-conference game of the regular season.

The Tar Heels have produced exciting basketball, energized by their new transfers while RJ Davis lights up the stat sheet. CSU could present a good opportunity for UNC to offer minutes to some still finding their way into the rotation and potentially Bojangles biscuits for Tar Heel fans.

Let’s take a look at how to watch Friday’s game.

UNC-CSU, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (8-4, 1-0ACC) vs. Charleston So. (4-8, 0-0)

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

