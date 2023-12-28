Advertisement

How to watch Friday’s UNC-Charleston Southern basketball game

Richard Adkins
·1 min read

The UNC basketball program will open its doors for the final time in the 2023 calendar year as they host Charleston Southern.

UNC had a monstrous schedule to start the season, already playing Villanova, Tennessee, UConn, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It will be a nice pace of change for the Tar Heels as they welcome the 4-8 Buccaneers into Dean Smith Center as their last non-conference game of the regular season.

The Tar Heels have produced exciting basketball, energized by their new transfers while RJ Davis lights up the stat sheet. CSU could present a good opportunity for UNC to offer minutes to some still finding their way into the rotation and potentially Bojangles biscuits for Tar Heel fans.

Let’s take a look at how to watch Friday’s game.

UNC-CSU, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (8-4, 1-0ACC) vs. Charleston So. (4-8, 0-0)

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

