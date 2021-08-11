WATCH: Freshman Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen’s dominant run at practice

On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin football posted a video on their Twitter of true freshman running back Braelon Allen making a huge play in fall camp.

Allen was able to spin out of a tackle from outside linebacker Kaden Johnson at the line of scrimmage and proceeded to level cornerback Amaun Williams with a stiff arm 10 yards downfield. The Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, native reportedly also had some reps with the Badgers’ first team in the red zone on Wednesday per Zach Heilprin.

It is great to see Braelon Allen doing so well at the start of fall camp, and if this play is any indication of what is to come, Badgers fans will be seeing more a lot more of him this upcoming season.

