While a lot of the attention at the beginning of the season was focused on Texas A&M's No. 4 ranked transfer class, lead by Braden Montgomery, the crown jewel of the signing class kind of flew under the radar. Outside of Gavin Grahovac, the freshman class has been quiet, but Caden Sorrell has slowly worked himself into the starting lineup and made the most of his opportunities.

On Saturday, Game 2 of the South Carolina series was no different. With the Aggies up 3-0 the Gamecock batter sent one deep and it looked like the lead was about to be cut by one. However, Sorrell showed off his vertical, snagging the homerun away keeping that goose egg on the board. You can see the amazing play below and it appears left field will be in good shape for the next few years.

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1776708001933508897

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch: Freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell make his case for the Sports Center Top 10 plays