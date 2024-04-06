Watch freshman Bryant Wesco make a ridiculous touchdown grab in Clemson’s 2024 spring game

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program need playmakers at wide receiver and freshman Bryant Wesco looks to be that playmaker.

The Tigers 2024 Orange and White spring game is currently going on, with veteran talent looking to show their improvement and freshmen looking to show Clemson fans what they’re capable of. Wesco has done exactly that in just one-quarter of football, making an absurd touchdown grab in the back of the end zone.

Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman dropped back to pass in the red zone and delivered a beautiful ball to Wesco. The young wide receiver made a perfect play on the ball, resulting in a 9-yard touchdown. Check out the touchdown below.

4⭐️freshman Clemson WR Bryant Wesco showing up big in the Clemson spring game today with a nice TD! pic.twitter.com/AjBNxJuDfb — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) April 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire