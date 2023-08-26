WATCH: Fred Warner sacks Chargers QB, pays homage to Nick Bosa

The 49ers defense got a stop on its first series in their preseason finale against the Chargers. After a tackle for loss by Javon Kinlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles set the Chargers up with a third-and-14, Fred Warner flew in on a blitz to sack Chargers QB Easton Stick. Kinlaw got a really nice push up the middle before Warner got home.

After sacking the QB, Warner paid homage to his teammate Nick Bosa by doing Bosa’s shrug celebration and then doing the “make it rain” motion with his hands, presumably an indication that he’d like the team to pay the star defensive end and get him back with the club.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire