Unfortunately, Fred VanVleet is going to get fined for this.

Toronto was up by one with :25 seconds left in the game when VanVleet took the kick-out pass from OG Anunoby and stuck the dagger in the Sixers with a corner three.

Then he celebrated with the “big balls” dance.

That celebration is credited to the legendary Sam Cassell — now an assistant coach for the 76ers. VanVleet broke it out for a reason. (There is some dispute over the origin, we’re not going down that rabbit hole here.)

That celebration also brings with it an automatic fine from the league, apparently it’s not “family friendly” or “the image the league wants to project” or something like that. Insert your own “but it’s okay to treat people like Robert Sarver/Neil Olshey for a decade while the league looks the other way” ironic comparison here.

The 76ers got Tobias Harris (COVID-19) and Seth Curry (left foot contusion) back for this game, but it was still the Tyrese Maxey show as he finished with 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting.

VanVleet led the Raptors with 32 points, and he had the three that mattered most in the end.

Check out more on the Raptors

NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry shoots Warriors into top spot Nets pick up fifth straight win behind Durant’s 31, Harden’s... Toronto Raptors waive Sam Dekker in move to get under luxury tax

Watch Fred VanVleet stick dagger in 76ers, celebrate with “big balls” dance originally appeared on NBCSports.com