Watch: Fred Taylor joins ESPN’s First Take to talk Cowboys’ ‘big fat L’

A day after the Jacksonville Jaguars made a statement, coming back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys with an overtime pick six.

Among the many excited to talk about the dramatic win was Jaguars legend Fred Taylor, who was a special guest on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark, and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

After much of the conversation turned to discuss the failures of the Cowboys defense, Dak Prescott, and Dallas coaches, Taylor made sure to end the talk by setting the record straight.

“We’re talking about the Dallas Cowboys, but I don’t want to give them that type of credit because my team played lights out yesterday,” Taylor said. “It isn’t as much about the Cowboys as it is about the Jaguars. They showed up to play. … Cowboys, the only credit you deserve is that big fat L you get to cash in today.”

What the @Jaguars have been able to accomplish the past two weeks speaks to the resiliency of the staff and players. Taking down a faltering division leader In the @Titans and fighting to the very end to beat the @dallascowboys shows this team is trending in the right direction — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) December 19, 2022

Taylor, 46, spent 11 seasons with the Jaguars after he was drafted by the team in the top 10 of the 1998 NFL Draft. He recorded 11,271 rushing yards, 2,361 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns with the Jaguars before finishing his career with two seasons with the New England Patriots.

In November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Taylor is a semifinalist for induction for a fourth straight year.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire