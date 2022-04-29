Jerry Jones had to be stopped from showing a Cowboys NFL Draft strategy sheet to the media

Reuters Videos

STORY: Companies in North America and Europe are offering shares to more employees Businesses want to retain talent amid what’s known as the "Great Resignation" GEO surveyed 181 firms, in sectors including technology, industry and financial services It found 25% of North American and 22% of European companies will up incentivesQUOTE: Danyle Anderson, GEO CEO"By granting condition-linked shares to more employees, companies are supporting potential wealth creation for the longer term and helping to stop some workers living from paycheck to paycheck."Many firms also pay close attention to where employees carry out their work The information ensures tax compliance, but it could also affect pay checksSome already adjust wages, particularly for staff working in another state or country