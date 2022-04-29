Jerry Jones had to be stopped from showing a Cowboys NFL Draft strategy sheet to the media
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
No Jedi mind tricks necessary
No Jedi mind tricks necessary
A.J. Brown told ESPN that the contract offer from the Titans didn't come close to what he got from the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro
“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis last night in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or […]
Former NFL player and Lancaster native Bobby Carpenter opens HVAC business in Columbus
Treylon Burks was a good pick, but he'll now be asked to replace one of the NFL's top young stars. No other way to say it. The Titans just got worse.
Lamar Jackson was not pleased after the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals. Kyler Murray, however, was elated.
Drake cashed a massive betting ticket Thursday night when USC's Drake London became the first wide receiver chosen in the NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers didn’t say much, but ultimately said plenty, on Thursday night regarding the departure of receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay. From the words Rodgers chose to use, some fair conclusions can be drawn. For starters, he didn’t know Adams was planning to leave when Rodgers decided to stay. More specifically, Rodgers expected that [more]
Willie Taggart recalls his talk with former offensive linemen Doug Brenner, who has sued related to 2017 workouts, and Henry Mondeaux as a good one.
Ja Morant has been on fire during the playoffs, bringing the Grizzlies to victory on Tuesday night when they played the Timberwolves, Yahoo Sports reports.
Teddy Daniels is running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor as a pro-Trump family man. His current wife is now the third domestic partner to accuse him of abusive or threatening behavior
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams in Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he was placed in health and safety protocols.
A poll commissioned by a national Republican organization shows Rep. Madison Cawthorn's lead in the eight-way primary has dropped.
The Steelers liked Kenny Pickett much more than the other QBs in this group.
Peacock has landed Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series, 'Bupkis.'
GOP governor candidate Jim Renacci says Gov. DeWine went too far on COVID and is driving young people away from the state..
Entering his 34th draft as Cowboys owner, Jones says the decision-making process remains the same, but he claims he's more conservative now. | From @ToddBrock24f7
STORY: Companies in North America and Europe are offering shares to more employees Businesses want to retain talent amid what’s known as the "Great Resignation" GEO surveyed 181 firms, in sectors including technology, industry and financial services It found 25% of North American and 22% of European companies will up incentivesQUOTE: Danyle Anderson, GEO CEO"By granting condition-linked shares to more employees, companies are supporting potential wealth creation for the longer term and helping to stop some workers living from paycheck to paycheck."Many firms also pay close attention to where employees carry out their work The information ensures tax compliance, but it could also affect pay checksSome already adjust wages, particularly for staff working in another state or country
Jerry Jones used Taco Charlton as fodder for a pre-draft joke this week, and the former Cowboys defensive end pushed back on Thursday night.
Ron Rivera doesn't think A.J. Brown's new lucrative contract with the Eagles should impact Washington's negotiations with Terry McLaurin.
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson Directed by Halina Reijn Screenplay by Sarah DeLappe Based on the story by Kristen Roupenian A24