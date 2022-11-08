WATCH: FOX CFB expert tells the world that Alabama dynasty is fine despite LSU loss

The college football world has been filled with hot takes since the Crimson Tide were upset by the LSU Tigers Saturday night. While there may be some justified concerns about the Alabama program going forward, the dynasty is not dead.

Many are questioning Nick Saban after suffering two regular season SEC losses in games they were favored, including to their biggest rival the Tennessee Volunteers which snapped a 15-game series winning streak. So naturally, people are asking if things have changed in Tuscaloosa.

FOX college football expert, Joel Klatt, is here to tell people that the Tide will be fine. Klatt has been one of the biggest critics of Alabama in the past, so for him to say Alabama is fine speaks volumes.

In all honesty, both of the games the Tide lost could have gone either way just as easily. Alabama lost on the last play of the game in both games and they were on the road in some insane environments.

Klatt puts it all into perspective by saying, “Alabama is still Alabama. It takes unbelievable venues and great performances from elite teams that have to scratch by a play or a kick here or there in order to beat them. They’re gonna be okay. And this isn’t even a great Alabama team.”

“I think Alabama is going to be just fine.”@joelklatt tells the CFB world to pump the brakes on Alabama ⬇️pic.twitter.com/x1UlMlwXH6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2022

