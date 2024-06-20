How to watch FOX 2 News at 5 and 6 Thursday night

For television viewers who watch FOX 2 News via satellite, cable, or antenna – when they turn on FOX 2 on Thursday night for the news at 5 and 6 p.m., they won't see Roop Raj and Taryn Asher. Instead, sports will be on. So if you're looking for the news you need to know – here's how you can still watch.

Thursday is a busy day in the sports world – especially on FOX 2. Starting at 2 p.m. is coverage of the UEFA European Championship tournament game between Spain and Italy. For soccer fans – this is going to be a good one to watch as this is a match up between two of the top three teams in the UEFA.

After that game ends, FOX Sports comes back to the U.S. for a game that honors the Negro Leagues as the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals play in the first MLB game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The MLB tribute to the Negro Leagues will honor Willie Mays – who passed away this week. The field is also where Mays played in the Negro Leagues when he was on the Birmingham Barons.

How to watch FOX 2 News

You can watch sports on FOX 2 – and also watch FOX 2 News on your phone by downloading the FOX 2 News app. Our app connects you with top stories in and around metro Detroit — complete with breaking news alerts, live video, and real-time weather forecasts.

Or if you want to watch FOX 2 on your big TV in the living room – we have an option for that too with the FOX LOCAL app. This is available on most connected TVs or HDMI connections – including Samsung, Fire Stick, Roku, and Google.

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4174), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 252), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

