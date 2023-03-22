What to watch with all fourteen players taking part in Ohio State football’s pro day Wednesday

It’s the time of year when NFL draft hopefuls strut their stuff. We’ve already seen some of the national players expected to go in the draft get prodded, poked, and interviewed during the NFL scouting combine, and now, that’ll be replaced by some of the bigger individual schools holding their own version of the event, called pro day.

For Ohio State, it’s an annual event that has a lot of potential NFL talent because of the football factory that it is, and it’s no different in 2023. There will be quite a large contingent on hand to witness C.J. Stroud and others go through some on-field workouts, and some of the event is even being televised by the NFL.

So what former Buckeyes can you expect to see on Wednesday? Here’s a list of all 14 Ohio State players expected to put their best foot forward during Ohio State football’s pro day and the narratives on each.

Cam Brown, Cornerback

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) celebrates a stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 192 pounds

Hometown | St. Louis, Missouri

The Skinny

Brown is a speedster, and we’ll be watching his 40-time closely. He’ll be seen as a potential guy in the NFL and probably won’t go until the later rounds.

Jerron Cage, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 305 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio

The Skinny

Cage is a big body but will also be seen as a guy that still has some things to work on. It’ll be interesting to if and when he gets drafted. He needs to impress Wednesday to help his stock.

Palaie Gaoteote, Linebacker

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (21) lines up against Oregon Ducks during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 245 pounds

Hometown | Las Vegas, Nevada

The Skinny

A former 5-star prospect, Gaoteote never really made a name for himself after transferring from USC to Ohio State. It is unlikely he gets drafted in April but is hoping to impress enough to be an undrafted free agent.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Zach Harrison #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts following a play in the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 272 pounds

Hometown | Lewis Center, Ohio

The Skinny

We can’t deny the fact that Harrison is a freak of an athlete that had a very productive career at Ohio State. We also can’t deny that he didn’t quite live up to the high billing he received out of high school. Harrison screams untapped potential and will be impressive. He won’t be a first-day kind of guy but should go in the earlier rounds.

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 207 pounds

Hometown | South Orange, New Jersey

The Skinny

Hickman had an impressive year in 2021 but showed less production in the Jim Knowles scheme in 2022. He’s a big safety that can run in space but is seen as a mid-round prospect. A good performance on Wednesday could elevate his stock a bit to show that he’s more of the 2021 player than what we saw last season.

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, Ohio

The Skinny

Johnson Jr. is one of the best offensive tackles in the draft and is almost a sure-fire first-rounder. What he does Wednesday will have little impact on where he lands, so don’t expect a lot of headlining highlights here.

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates his team’s victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches, 359 pounds

Hometown | Indianapolis, Indiana

The Skinny

Jones too is one of the best offensive tackles in this draft class but still has some work to do with technique. He has a rare blend of size and athleticism that could develop into one of the best tackles in the NFL if he sticks with it and lands in the right spot. He can impress some NFL types on Wednesday and improve his standing and sneak into the late first round.

Tanner McCalister, Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 5-foot, 11-inches, 195 pounds

Hometown | Rockwall, Texas

The Skinny

McCalister only spent one year at Ohio State and is known as a student of the game that gets the most out of his God-given abilities. He won’t be seen as the most athletically gifted safety in the draft and is looking to impress enough to become a late-round selection or undrafted free agent.

Brad Robinson, Long Snapper

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Bradley Robinson (42) runs a drill during Ohio State Buckeyes football spring practice on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 230 pounds

Hometown | Troy, Michigan

The Skinny

Robinson has been at Ohio State for a long time and his niche is the long snapper position. Don’t expect him to get drafted, but the position in its nature is one where you can hang around a long time if you can impress the right person. Just look at former Buckeye Jake McQuaide as an example.

Mitch Rossi, Tight End/Fullback

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Mitch Rossi (34) runs in a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 250 pounds

Hometown | Franklin, Tennessee

The Skinny

Rossi didn’t get a lot of exposure at Ohio State and that will likely hurt his draft chances. Still, he’s going to work out and hopes to show an NFL representative the hard-working, blue-collar type of player he is in hopes of landing a contract after the draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 200 pounds

Hometown | Rockwall, Texas

The Skinny

Smith-Njigba will be one of the most interesting storylines of the draft and OSU’s pro day. He didn’t do much in the way of workouts in Indy, so what will he decide to to in Columbus? He’s a first-round talent and if he can show he is fully healthy and knock back the rumors of his lack of straight-line speed, he’ll cement himself as a first day selection.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 218 pounds

Hometown | Inland Empire, California

The Skinny

Well, yeah. Stroud is a no-brainer lock to go somewhere in the top five of this year’s draft most likely. He wowed scouts and executives at the combine with his precision and arm strength at all three levels of the field. He has alluded to showing off his athleticism with more workouts Wednesday, and if he can do well, he might cement himself as the No. 1 overall pick. After all, the Carolina Panthers, who own the top pick, have 10 representatives there to take it all in.

Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 300 pounds

Hometown | Baltimore, Maryland

The Skinny

The son of NFL All-Pro Troy Vincent, we kept waiting for Taron to break out and reach the potential of his accolades coming out of high school. That never really happened and despite being a solid contributor, he’ll need to show up Wednesday and have an impressive workout. He is most likely going to be an undrafted free agent.

Luke Wypler, Center

Aug 11, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) hits a tackling dummy during football camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Bio

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 300 pounds

Hometown | Montvale, New Jersey

The Skinny

Some were surprised when Wypler decided to skip his last season of eligibility at Ohio State, but it makes sense. He’s one of the best centers available coming out this year and it’s a position many teams covet. He’s probably already done what he needs to be in position to be drafted somewhere in round two or three, but we’ll see if any further developments come from Wednesday.

