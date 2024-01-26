Watch: Four-star running back, Rutgers football recruit Jabree Coleman is a playmaker

On Sunday, Rutgers football will be hosting Jabree Coleman, a running back from Philadelphia. Coleman is a dynamic talent out of the backfield and one of the best running backs in the class of 2024.

He is a four-star running back and ranked as the No. 164 player in the nation in the ESPN 300.

Getting Coleman on campus again is another solid step for Rutgers. Coleman is a big-time recruit who had committed to Georgia in July of 2022. He opened up his recruitment again last month.

What stands out about Coleman, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is the combination of speed and elusiveness along with power. Many running backs at the Power Five level don’t have Coleman’s ability at the second level, making him a very intriguing prospect:

Coleman holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Imhotep’s sophomore running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman breaks away for an electrifying 82-yard touchdown. Tep leads 13-0 @TepFootball pic.twitter.com/AK0zuq6Fzf — Nebiy Esayas (@_nebiy_) August 27, 2022

Coleman is one of several highly ranked recruits who will be visiting Rutgers football on Sunday for an unofficial visit.

Rutgers has had success with developing running backs in recent years.The starting running backs in the AFC Championship Game,Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) andIsiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) are former All-Big Ten running backs from Rutgers.

And last year, Kyle Monangaiwas the Big Ten’s leading rusher. His performance in the Scarlet Knights’ win over Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Bowl saw him named the game’s MVP.

Rutgers finished the season 7-6 after playing the second-toughest schedule in the nation.

