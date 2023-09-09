Watch: Four-star Nigel Smith picks Oklahoma using a slick video

Oklahoma added a big and impressive recruit on Friday night, landing a commitment from Nigel Smith. Almost as impressive as the recruit, was the way Smith committed to the Sooners.

A hype video played in the stadium revealed the Texas prospect was heading to Oklahoma.

The verbal from Smith gives Oklahoma yet another top verbal in this 2024 recruiting class. He is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 82 player in the nation according to Rivals.

A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end, Smith is a senior at Melissa High School (Melissa, Texas). His strong play last year was a major reason why the Cardinals went 11-3.

And as is the case in Texas, they do everything bigger…which of course goes for college commitments in addition to about everything else. Check out this commitment from Smith, which feels more like a SportsCenter feature than a college verbal:

BOOM! 2024 DL Nigel Smith commits to the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/DB73V3Uonn — Captain405 (@Cap_405) September 9, 2023

He had a number of top offers that included the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

