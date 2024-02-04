How to watch four former Wisconsin Badgers in today’s NFL Pro Bowl Games

The NFL Pro Bowl is later today — or Pro Bowl Games given the move away from a true football game. The shift occurred entering 2023 as the league opted to move away from contact in the exhibition contest, or as years of players not trying pushed them to do so. Regardless, there is one football-adjacent activity today. It’s the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games.

Four former Wisconsin Badgers earned the nod this season: Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The game kicks off — or begins, given it’s a flag football game and not played with traditional rules — at 2 p.m. central / 3 p.m. eastern on ESPN and ABC.

Today is the day ☝️ Congrats to our 4️⃣ Badgers in the NFL for being named to the #ProBowlGames 📺 2 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/gKKvSylJG7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 4, 2024

