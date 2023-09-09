WATCH: Fort Myers Vs. Riverdale

It's been a big year for Neymar.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
One bettor is very confident in the Chiefs this season.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
The Rangers can only hope that allowing 16 home runs in three games against their in-state rival is rock-bottom.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Which NHL trades and signings will shake up the fantasy hockey landscape the most?
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
The show won 37 Sports Emmy's during its run.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.