WATCH: Former Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek scores in the USFL Division Championship

Former Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek is still finding his way into a steady roster spot in the NFL.

The former Badger signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, though he was waived by the team in late August. He then spent one week on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad later that year before being released.

The USFL presents a golden opportunity at second chances for those not to make NFL rosters out of college. Groshek got his chance, as the Pittsburgh Maulers selected him in the 27th round of the 2022 USFL Draft.

The former Badger running back is one of six Wisconsin products on the Maulers, alongside G Jon Dietzen, FB Mason Stokke, DE Izayah Green-May and DL Olive Sagapolu. The group is set to play in the 2023 USFL Championship Game after the Maulers defeated the Michigan Panthers in overtime in the North Division Championship.

Groshek was a big part of the win, totaling 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, 38 receiving yards on two receptions and one touchdown.

Groshek and his fellow Maulers teammates will look to capture the league’s title game next weekend before attempting again to make an NFL roster.

