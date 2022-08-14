WATCH: Former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn’s first preseason interception

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bears won their preseason opener against the Kansas Chiefs 19-14. Former Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn excelled in his debut for the Bears and grabbed an outstanding interception in his first game.

The Deer Park, Ill., native surprisingly went undrafted in May but was fortunate to sign with his hometown team. Sanborn recorded seven solo tackles in his debut with the Bears, in addition to an interception, fumble recovery and pass defended. The interception was a result of a phenomenal read from the former Badger, who then beat the intended receiver to the ball to make the pick.

It is great to see Sanborn proving those who chose not to draft him wrong so early in his professional career, despite him playing for the rival Chicago Bears.

