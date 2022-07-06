WATCH: Former Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold give speech to young athletes in Las Vegas

A couple of weeks ago, former Wisconsin and current Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold hosted the 2022 Alec Ingold Youth Football Summit in Las Vegas with the organization Raise The Future.

The goal of the summit was to provide a football camp for children in foster care. Ingold was adopted as a child and has made it a point of his NFL career to promote awareness of adoption and financial literacy in youth through numerous non-profits and his own Ingold Family Foundation.

The Green Bay, Wis., native has played the last few seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders before being cut this offseason but is still active in the Las Vegas community. He was previously named as the Raiders’ Walter Peyton Man of the Year nominee in 2020 for his charitable work.

Ingold has been a great representation of what it means to be a Badger both on the field and off, and we will likely to continue to hear about his outstanding achievements with the Dolphins.

Here is Ingold’s motivational speech to some of the youth at the camp that was posted by the NFL Twitter account: