How to watch former Wisconsin Badgers in the 2024 NFL draft

The wait is over: the 2024 NFL draft finally begins on Thursday night.

That wait is likely arduous for fans of teams drafting in the top five, specifically those in need of a quarterback. For others, it’s just another glimmer of hope entering the upcoming 2024 season.

Numerous former Wisconsin Badgers are hoping to hear their names called during this weekend’s event. Only a few received draftable grades; the rest may have to wait until the post-draft free-agency period.

For Badgers fans who want to monitor the action to see where Braelon Allen, Tanor Bortolini and others are selected, here is how to watch every minute of the action:

Round 1:

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 4-7:

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

