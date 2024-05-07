Watch: Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo knocks down clutch triple in Knicks’ Game 1 win vs. Pacers

After knocking down a flurry of big shots in the New York Knicks’ series win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is back on the court in round two for the Knicks against the Indiana Pacers.

It didn’t take long for DiVincenzo to make an impact in round two of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

DiVincenzo tallied 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounded and an assist in 44 minutes against the Pacers in Game 1. The one-time Warrior guard’s biggest shot came in the final seconds of the contest.

With under a minute left on the clock, DiVincenzo stepped up and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40.1 seconds remaining to give the Knicks a 118-115 lead. The Pacers were never able to answer DiVincenzo’s triple as the Knicks stole Game 1, 121-117.

Game 2 between the Knicks and Pacers is set for Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

