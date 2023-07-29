Watch: former UGA WR Kearis Jackson’s nice catch in practice

Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson is trying to make the Tennessee Titans’ roster. Jackson went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, but had a rather productive college career.

Jackson has a chance to make the Titans thanks to his versatility and ability in the return game. Jackson can both return kickoffs and punts.

Jackson played in 55 games over his five year career at Georgia. He accumulated 78 catches for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns in his career with the Bulldogs.

Kearis Jackson made a play in practice against Kevin Byard, who is one of the top safeties in the NFL. Here’s a look at Jackson’s nice catch:

Some videos from #Titans practice today, starting with a really nice catch by rookie Kearis Jackson against Kevin Byard pic.twitter.com/yNtxzzGxcP — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) July 28, 2023

Here is another one of Jackson’s better plays in Titans training camp:

WR Kearis Jackson doing some work! #Titans pic.twitter.com/vipveJaRmC — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire