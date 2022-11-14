Watch: former UGA WR A.J. Green makes acrobatic TD catch

The Arizona Cardinals got a much needed win over the Los Angeles Rams. Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season in acrobatic fashion in Arizona’s win.

Let’s take a look at Green’s incredible touchdown pass:

Green displays excellent body control in this touchdown reception. The Arizona Cardinals’ receiver has 12 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown this season.

Green’s touchdown helped Arizona move to 4-6. The Cardinals are two games behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire