Watch: former UGA star Travon Walker records first NFL sack

James Morgan
·2 min read
NFL football is back! Well at lease preseason action has returned.

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Travon Walker was one of the NFL’s top stories heading into the 2022 Hall of Fame Game. The preseason’s opening game, which marks to return of the NFL, frequently has higher ratings than some of most important sporting events in the country.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Jacksonville surprised quite a few folks when they selected Walker over Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Travon Walker did not disappoint in his first NFL game. He recorded a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders. The No. 1 pick showed impressive explosiveness and strength in his limited playing time.

Here’s a look at Walker’s first NFL sack:

Travon Walker’s sack came against NFL veteran Brandon Parker, who started 13 games for the Raiders last season.

NFL.com had some praise for Walker following his initial performance:

The No. 1 overall pick certainly looked the part from the very first snap. Sure, he drew a flag for roughing the passer, but he thrived in one-on-one situations off the edge — so much that Las Vegas started sending pass-blocking help on its second possession.

Travon Walker will have to adjust to the roughing the passer penalties in the NFL, which offer minimal margin of error for defenders. Walker was a menace in his limited snaps and is picking up where he left off in January.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat Jacksonville 27-11.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

