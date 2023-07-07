How to watch former UC Bearcats Landers Nolley II, Tre Scott in NBA Summer League games

Former University of Cincinnati men's basketball standouts Landers Nolley II and Tre Scott will begin their NBA 2K24 Summer League seasons Friday with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

In the 18th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, all 30 NBA teams will play at least five games each. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 (4 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2). The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on the ESPN Networks or NBA TV, as well as stream on the ESPN or NBA apps.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Landers Nolley II (2) reacts after making a basket in the game against the Temple Owls in overtime at Fifth Third Arena.

Nolley's numbers

The Memphis transfer Nolley was a First-Team All-AAC selection last year, his only one at UC, averaging 16.8 ppg (eighth in the league) which was the most by a Bearcat since Jarron Cumberland in 2018-19. He was also the team's second-leading rebounder at 5.8 per game. He posted career-best numbers in those two categories, as well as minutes (32.1), field-goal percentage (44.7), three-point shooting (41.7), assists (94), steals (36) and blocks (17).

Nolley declared for the draft in the spring, initially leaving the door open for a possible return to UC. However, he later signed with an agent. He signed with the Pelicans June 23 after going undrafted in the NBA's two rounds.

How to watch Nolley and New Orleans

New Orleans Schedule (Eastern Time)Friday, July 7 - Timberwolves (4:30 p.m., NBA TV)Sunday, July 9 - Warriors (10 p.m., ESPN2)Tuesday, July 11 - Suns (8 pm., ESPN2)Thursday, July 13 - Hornets (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 5 on July 15 or 16 - TBA for both

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) celebrates after hitting a shot in overtime of the NCAA mens basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Fifth Third Arena in Clifton. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Memphis Tigers in overtime 92-86.

Scott's statistics

2020 UC grad Scott signed with the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in May, and he previously played two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22. He played at UC from 2015-20, and as a senior became the first UC player since Dwight "Jelly" Jones in 1982-83 to average a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He was also the AAC's Defensive Player of the Year and Sportsmanship Award winner among countless achievements. He is slated to play for the UC-based 'Nasty Nati team in The Basketball Tournament Xavier Regional set for later this month at the Cintas Center.

Tre Scott of the Cleveland Cavaliers is interviewed by ESPN reporter Katie George before the game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League on August 16, 2021 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Scott and Charlotte

Charlotte Schedule (Eastern Time)Friday, July 7 - Spurs (9 p.m., ESPN)Sunday, July 9 - Lakers (4 p.m. ESPN2)Tuesday, July 11 - Trail Blazers (8:30 p.m., NBA TV)Thursday, July 13 - Pelicans (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)Game 5 on July 15 or 16 - TBA for both

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where to see former UC Bearcats Nolley, Scott in NBA Summer League